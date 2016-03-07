ICYMI: Watch Gwyneth Paltrow and Jimmy Fallon Taste-Test a Goop Skin-Care Product on The Tonight Show

Gwyneth Paltrow is the embodiment of healthy living, so it makes sense that her new skin-care line is so natural you can actually eat it! The actress just launched her all-natural six-product collection, goop by Juice Beauty, and appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to prove how healthy it really is.

“All of the preservatives are food-grade preservatives, organic food-grade, so I mean, you could eat it, technically, if you wanted to,” she told Fallon. The host was already prepared with a pack of McDonalds fries and ready to dig in. “You want some? It’s so delicious,” Paltrow said.

The duo proceeded to dip fries into the all-natural cream and chow down. “Not bad. Better on your face probably,” Fallon said. And as for the taste? “Somewhere between ranch and bath soap,” Paltrow commented.

So good, you really can eat it.