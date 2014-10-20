ICYMI: Bradley Cooper Played Egg Russian Roulette with Jimmy Fallon

Eggs are all the rage with some of Hollywood's A-listers, and Bradley Cooper is the latest star to get in on the action. Well, sort of. The Serena star stopped by The Tonight Show on Friday and played a nerve-racking round of Russian Roulette—with eggs. The Oscar-nominated actor and host Jimmy Fallon, both sporting silly visors, took turns smashing eggs on their heads for a yolk-y twist on the game. (Even when he's wearing a goofy wig and covered in egg shells, Bradley Cooper still looks awfully good. That's some serious talent.)

Out of the dozen eggs in the fateful carton, eight were hard boiled, and four were raw. The first player to smash two of the raw eggs on themselves, er, "won" the game. When the two men weren't trading barbs or trying to psych each other out, they actually did a really good job of not picking the raw eggs. This one came down to the wire!

Find out how the Tonight Show Egg Russian Roulette transpired by clicking the play button above.

