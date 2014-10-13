ICMYI: Jada Pinkett Smith Played Rock, Paper, Scissors, Pie with Jimmy Fallon

How did you spend your Friday night this past weekend? Well, whatever it was, we'll bet it wasn't what Jada Pinkett Smith did with hers: getting pied in the face. It's true, the Gotham actress stopped by The Tonight Show on Friday and took time to play Jimmy Fallon's twist on the classic game. In Fallon's version of Rock, Paper, Scissors, the rules are the same—except after a round, with the click of a button, you could get hit in the face with a pie, making it Rock Paper, Scissors, Pie.

The 43-year-old star was a great sport for playing the game, even if she was a little bit anxious about getting hit with a pie—or three. (To be fair, who wouldn't be?!)

Watch the entire game in the above video, which features Fallon trying to fake out his guest's strategy.

