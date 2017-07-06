We Tried It: Full-Body Microdermabrasion 

How do beauty editors get ready to bare their skin for summer? Here’s a hint: they’ll try just about anything. It’s all about shedding that dull winter skin for a summer glow. So this year, they’ve left the work to the pros — and we caught it all on camera for our “We Tried It” video series, above. InStyle Executive Editor Kim Peiffer is on a mission to get silky smooth skin for summer, so she turned to celebrity facialist to the stars Joanna Vargas and her Manhattan spa to get a head-to-toe glow.

In the clip above, Peiffer experiences her first full body microdermabrasion treatment, which deeply exfoliates the skin by removing dead skin cells to reveal baby-soft arms and legs. The result? Velvety smooth skin just in time for bikini season.

Watch Peiffer in the mini clip above, then watch the full episode of We Tried It: Summer Beauty Treatments featuring Essence Fashion and Beauty Director Julee Wilson’s Coolsculpting (a fat-reducing body treatment with Dr. Aviva Preminger) and People Style and Beauty Director Andrea Laventhal's Armpit Botox (which reduces sweating).

