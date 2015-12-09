I’m Obsessed: Shu Uemura’s Straightforward Time-Saving Blowdry Oil Spray

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

We love foolproof tricks that speed up our beauty routine, so that’s exactly why we turn to Shu Uemura’s Straightforward Time-Saving Blowdry Oil Spray for a faster, fresh out of the salon ‘do. Like its name implies, this affordable spray-on elixir not just helps tame pesky flyaway hairs, but also lets you achieve voluminous, blow dried hair two times faster than usual. So what’s the secret? The tool’s black cumin oil includes a mix of omegas 3, 6, and 7 that, together, give your strands a sleeker, smoother shine. Simply comb your hair evenly after applying the spray to damp hair and begin to blow dry section by section for a perfect finish.

Courtesy

Shop it: $39; shuuemuraartofhair-usa.com.

Watch the video above to learn why Barfield loves the tool—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our favorite beauty finds.