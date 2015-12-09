I’m Obsessed: Shu Uemura’s Straightforward Time-Saving Blowdry Oil Spray

InStyle.com
Dec 09, 2015 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

We love foolproof tricks that speed up our beauty routine, so that’s exactly why we turn to Shu Uemura’s Straightforward Time-Saving Blowdry Oil Spray for a faster, fresh out of the salon ‘do. Like its name implies, this affordable spray-on elixir not just helps tame pesky flyaway hairs, but also lets you achieve voluminous, blow dried hair two times faster than usual. So what’s the secret? The tool’s black cumin oil includes a mix of omegas 3, 6, and 7 that, together, give your strands a sleeker, smoother shine. Simply comb your hair evenly after applying the spray to damp hair and begin to blow dry section by section for a perfect finish. 

Courtesy

Shop it: $39; shuuemuraartofhair-usa.com

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream

Watch the video above to learn why Barfield loves the tool—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our favorite beauty finds.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Today's obsession is Shu Uemura Art of Hair Straightforward Blow Dry Oil. So this is a product my hair stylist actually introduced me to. He uses it in my hair every time he styles it. And I love it so much that I went out and bought it myself. And I love it for two reasons. One, it helps to cut down my blow dry time. I put it in my hair while it's damp, and then I blow dry it. And it dries super quick. But I also love it as a finishing product. It has a nice shine to it, but it's not greasy or heavy. It's not sticky at all, it comes in an aerosol spray so it doesn't deliver too much product. It helps to [INAUDIBLE] my fly aways and also love the smell. I'm [INAUDIBLE]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!