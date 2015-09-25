I’m Obsessed: Sachajuan’s Volume Powder 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Though beloved stars like J.Lo and Beyonce regularly wake up to lush, voluminous waves, you don’t have to be a chart-topping songstress to achieve the look. As Serrano explains in the video above, taking your strands from dull and flat to bouncy and full of life is as easy as spritzing on Sachajuan’s Volume Powder each morning. Designed to act just as a dry shampoo does, this dry matte finish powder rapidly brings a touch of energy to your hair and helps maintain its rich texture between shampoo sessions and color treatments. Prepare to stock up.

Courtesy

Shop it: 6.8 oz. bottle, $35; shop.nordstrom.com.

Watch the video above to learn why Serrano loves to use the powder—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our favorite beauty finds.

