I’m Obsessed: Sachajuan’s Volume Powder 

InStyle.com
Sep 25, 2015 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique SerranoInStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Though beloved stars like J.Lo and Beyonce regularly wake up to lush, voluminous waves, you don’t have to be a chart-topping songstress to achieve the look. As Serrano explains in the video above, taking your strands from dull and flat to bouncy and full of life is as easy as spritzing on Sachajuan’s Volume Powder each morning. Designed to act just as a dry shampoo does, this dry matte finish powder rapidly brings a touch of energy to your hair and helps maintain its rich texture between shampoo sessions and color treatments. Prepare to stock up.

Courtesy

Shop it: 6.8 oz. bottle, $35; shop.nordstrom.com.

Watch the video above to learn why Serrano loves to use the powder—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our favorite beauty finds.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: CeraVe's Skin Restoring System

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hi, guys, I'm Angelique, and I am a huge fan of dry shampoo. My hair is really, really fine, and it's really straight, so I use dry shampoo pretty much every day to buy me a couple days in between blow outs and washings. And one of my favorites is this volume powder from Sachajuan. So, it has a lot of starches in it. And you can use it like you would your regular dry shampoo, kind of spraying your roots just to soak up the oils. But I was introduced To a number of ways to use this by hair stylist Ashley Striker. I met her one day and she created the most beautiful luminous waves on me that I have ever had and the only product she used was This volume powder. So now most mornings, I get up. And on dry hair, I take the powder. And I spray the length of my hair before I take big sections and I wrap them around a vertical curling iron. And that's all it takes to get really effortless looking beachy waves that last all day. I literally go through about a bottle a month now. I am obsessed. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!