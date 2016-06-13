I’m Obsessed: Kate Somerville EradiKate To-Go Acne Treatment 

InStyle Staff
Jun 13, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

You don’t always graduate from breakouts too when you leave high school. If you still suffer from an acne-prone complexion, Serrano has luckily found a quick and painless, on-the-go solution for dealing with pesky blemishes. Kate Somerville EradiKate To-Go Acne Treatment are individually packaged spot treatments you can stash in your purse, desk drawer, or at home to heal blemishes throughout the day. As Serrano demonstrates in the video above, simply snap the top end of these dual-ended cotton swabs to send the acne medication to the swab’s bottom end. Next, once the bottom end is slightly moist, dab it over any trouble areas on your face.  The sulfur and alpha hydroxy acid-packed formula dries up pimples and gently exfoliates so skin is clear after just a few uses. Consider your zits zapped.

Courtesy

Shop it: $22; sephora.com

RELATED: I’m Obsessed: Tarte’s Rainforest of the Sea Aquacealer Concealer

Watch the video above to learn why Serrano loves it—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our favorites.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hey guys, it's Angelique and if you, like me, are still dealing with break outs then I have a solution you have to check out. These are Eradikate-to-go anti-acne sticks from Kate Somerville. Now, I actually keep a few of these in my purse, at my desk at work, some at home. They're actually individual dual ended cotton swabs. And all you have to do is take one out and then snap off the top end of the swab. And what that's going to do is send the medication down into the other end of the swab. [SOUND] So you let that go for a few seconds and once the bottom gets a little moist you simply take it and dab it over any trouble spots on your face. The medication is actually loaded with sulfur and that's going to help dry out your blemish. It also has alpha hydroxy acids which is going to do some light exfoliating. It's going to help keep pores clear. And once you finish dabbing, you simply throw it away. After a few applications over a few days. My blemishes have gone down almost to the point of disappearing completely. I carry the everywhere, they are a fantastic go to solution. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!