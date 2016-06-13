I’m Obsessed: Kate Somerville EradiKate To-Go Acne Treatment 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

You don’t always graduate from breakouts too when you leave high school. If you still suffer from an acne-prone complexion, Serrano has luckily found a quick and painless, on-the-go solution for dealing with pesky blemishes. Kate Somerville EradiKate To-Go Acne Treatment are individually packaged spot treatments you can stash in your purse, desk drawer, or at home to heal blemishes throughout the day. As Serrano demonstrates in the video above, simply snap the top end of these dual-ended cotton swabs to send the acne medication to the swab’s bottom end. Next, once the bottom end is slightly moist, dab it over any trouble areas on your face. The sulfur and alpha hydroxy acid-packed formula dries up pimples and gently exfoliates so skin is clear after just a few uses. Consider your zits zapped.

Courtesy

Shop it: $22; sephora.com.

Watch the video above to learn why Serrano loves it—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our favorites.