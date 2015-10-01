I’m Obsessed: FHI Heat T-Rex Hair Clips

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

While you don’t always have to run to the salon for a quick fix to a bad hair day, it’s important to be armed with basic essentials for an at-home DIY. So when it’s time to self apply a color treatment, create wavy curls, or try a new ‘do, we turn to FHI’s Heat T-Rex Hair Clips, an affordable and handy tool beloved by beauty industry professionals. The clips not only easily hang onto a heavy coat of hair, but also help section off pieces you may want to leave untouched. Consider yourself your new favorite stylist.

Courtesy

Shop it: $20; fhibrands.com.

Watch the video above to learn how Barfield prefers to use them