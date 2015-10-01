I’m Obsessed: FHI Heat T-Rex Hair Clips

Oct 01, 2015

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

While you don’t always have to run to the salon for a quick fix to a bad hair day, it’s important to be armed with basic essentials for an at-home DIY. So when it’s time to self apply a color treatment, create wavy curls, or try a new ‘do, we turn to FHI’s Heat T-Rex Hair Clips, an affordable and handy tool beloved by beauty industry professionals. The clips not only easily hang onto a heavy coat of hair, but also help section off pieces you may want to leave untouched. Consider yourself your new favorite stylist. 

Shop it: $20; fhibrands.com

Watch the video above to learn how Barfield prefers to use them—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our favorite tools.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hi, guys. It's Kahlana. So my obsession today are FHI Heat's new T-Rex hair clips, and anyone who styles their own hair often like I do will love these clips. They're super small, but they hold a lot of hair Seriously, you can really hold a full ponytail in it, because they're flexible so they allow you to get a lot of hair in there, or just a little bit if you want. What I like to do is when I'm working on my hair, I use the pointed area to section it off and then I clip my hair into it and it allows me to work with that section while the rest of it is out of my face. They are genius. Four come in a pack. And I am obsessed. [MUSIC]

