I’m Obsessed: Estée Lauder's Sumptuous Extreme Lash Multiplying Volume Mascara

InStyle Staff
Jun 10, 2016 @ 11:30 am

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

When it comes to certain beauty products, you can do no wrong by sticking with a classic. Case in point: The beauty editor-approved Estée Lauder Sumptuous Extreme Lash Multiplying Volume Mascara. The length-defying voluminous lashes this mascara delivers in just a few swipes continues to impress us every single time. Even better, its unique wand is designed with two types of bristles—flexible and solid fibers—that guarantee a clump-free finish. As Serrano says of her favorite mascara in the video above, the formula is also packed with three different fibers that will make you lashes appear longer, and thicker than ever—sumptuous indeed.

courtesy

Shop it: $28; sephora.com.

Show Transcript

And today's obsession is an editor favorite that's been around for a minute but if you havent yet given it a try you absolutely must. This is Estée Lauder's Extreme Sumptuous Mascara I have turned so many of my friends onto this mascara. The brush is large It's really long and it's cone shaped. So this means you're going to get almost every single lash in a couple of swipes. It also contains three different types of fibers in the formula, so your lashes are going to appear really voluminous, a lot thicker than they would normally. And it also contains gels and polymers, so you're going to get a smooth finish. This never clumps up on me. My lashes look like they are reaching for my eyebrows, which is exactly how I like them. I am obsessed. [MUSIC]

