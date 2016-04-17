Watch: Bella Thorne on Why She Doesn't Want to Be a Role Model

Emily Greener
Apr 17, 2016 @ 1:00 pm

If you’re one of Bella Thorne’s 10 million Instagram followers, you’re familiar with her midworkout posts and the squad of stars she hangs with. What you may not know is that the 18-year-old former Disney actress, who launched her career opposite Zendaya in the tween series Shake It Up, is using her celebrity status to inspire other teens.

RELATED: Bella Thorne and InStyle Virtual Show You What It's Really Like to Walk the Red Carpet

She’s written a trilogy of young adult books, Autumn Falls, centered on a high school girl trying to find her inner strength, and she’s been outspoken in the Stomp Out Bullying campaign. Soon she’ll appear in the third installment of the Amityville Horror franchise, The Awakening, followed by the comedy-drama Shovel BuddiesTogether with nonprofit organization I Am That Girl we caught up with Thorne to talk about embracing her quirks, why she doesn't want to be a role model, and the one thing in life that made her cry for "two months straight." Hear her talk about it all in the video above, and to read the full interview with the star, pick up the May issue of InStyle, now available on newsstands and for digital download

Show Transcript

I don't like to look at myself as a real model, because when you're trying to constantly do the right thing, you end up making other people happy and not yourself. And, so, I used to think I'm a role model. I need to look like this and do this and be this, and I wasn't who I wanted to be. [MUSIC] My girls and my boy they accept me for the mistakes I make now. They're still following me, they're still liking my photos, and they understand it's okay for them to make mistakes. The whole world is not gonna crash down if you don't do something right. And that's just life. It doesn't end because something goes wrong. [MUSIC] The thing I love the most about myself you know lately in life? It's been really complicated and hard for me and I notice that somehow I'm still able to make the most awkward, terrible, terrible situations kinda funny, and I always try and bring the light out of it even when it's super, super dark, you know laugh and take a breath and realized you know it again. It is not the end of the world. Things are going to move on. When they see me on camera they see this, and they see this you know this nice hair and makeup and you know the pretty dress and whatever and I wish they saw the part of me when I'm my most. Most vulnerable? I remember when I had dermatitis and I went through this terrible acne phase. And I cried every night for two months. And it sounds really stupid to be like I cared about what my face looked like and all that stuff. But when you're a girl and people genuinely don't accept you because you have a problem like ance, which everyone gets, it's actually Unbelievable the amount of people that would look at me differently just cuz I had acne. I think a lot of people would say, hey, that girl's like me. I feel like I fail all the time. All the time I found myself going, I didn't do that right or, my god, this is just not gonna work out for me. Every time I get low low like that, I just think It's fine. the world's gonna keep spinning. There will be something good happening. [SOUND] And then most part of my book, people like, you're an actress. You're a singer. You're a dancer. I was like, well but I'm an author. That's what I am. I am one of those too. And when people like me because they read my book or something, they're judging Just purely your skill as a writer. And that's really cool. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!