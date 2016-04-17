Watch: Bella Thorne on Why She Doesn't Want to Be a Role Model

If you’re one of Bella Thorne’s 10 million Instagram followers, you’re familiar with her midworkout posts and the squad of stars she hangs with. What you may not know is that the 18-year-old former Disney actress, who launched her career opposite Zendaya in the tween series Shake It Up, is using her celebrity status to inspire other teens.

She’s written a trilogy of young adult books, Autumn Falls, centered on a high school girl trying to find her inner strength, and she’s been outspoken in the Stomp Out Bullying campaign. Soon she’ll appear in the third installment of the Amityville Horror franchise, The Awakening, followed by the comedy-drama Shovel Buddies. Together with nonprofit organization I Am That Girl we caught up with Thorne to talk about embracing her quirks, why she doesn't want to be a role model, and the one thing in life that made her cry for "two months straight." Hear her talk about it all in the video above, and to read the full interview with the star, pick up the May issue of InStyle, now available on newsstands and for digital download.