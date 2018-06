I Am That Girl Interview with Maggie Gyllenhaal

Show Transcript

What inspires you the most then? I guess I'm inspired by people who have some actual sense of themselves. Not a fantasy of who they think they're supposed to be or a performance that they're doing, but who they actually are. I feel inspired by that because that's the way that you actually have the opportunity of maybe having an interaction with somebody else.

