Hyundai's Super Bowl Ad Features a Whole Town Full of Ryan Reynoldses

We here at InStyle like to get our Ryan Reynolds fix any way we can. On Instagram? Check. Watching the trailers for his films? Check. In a Man of Style interview with sexy accompanying photo spread? Double check. So when we heard that Hyundai had created a whole town full of the handsome actor for their 2016 Super Bowl commercial, we knew we were in for a treat.

Dubbed "Ryanville," the commercial features a small town where every resident is Ryan Reynolds. But before you put your house on the market and start looking for properties in Ryanville, there's a catch—the fictional town is actually to show drivers that even when they're distracted by very good-looking passers-by, their Hyundai Elantra will keep them safe.

In the 30-second ad, two women pass through Ryanville in their Hyundai, where they are swiftly distracted by the quaint town's citizens. But just when they're about to run over dog-walking Ryan, the automatic emergency braking in their Elantra kicks in, saving all three of them (and Reynolds's precious pack of dogs), all while Salt-n-Pepa's "What a Man" plays in the background.

Watch the commercial above, and catch it when it airs during the second quarter of Super Bowl 50 this Sunday.