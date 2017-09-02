How to Work Out Anytime, Anywhere With Instagram Fitness Star Kayla Itsines

Spending the long weekend far away from your gym? Sorry, that's no excuse not to fit in a workout. Thanks to Australian fitness expert Kayla Itsines, you've got no excuses not to work up a sweat. In the clip above, she takes InStyle executive editor Kim Peiffer through a do-anywhere workout that will have your heart rate rising and your whole body feeling the burn. Take this with you wherever you go and you'll be set for your weekend workouts.

Show Transcript

Hi guys, I'm Kim with InStyle, I'm here with global fitness expert Kayla Itsines, and today she's going to show me a little full body work out focusing on abs and **** that you can do no matter where you're going to be this summer, but this also means that there's no excuses not to do it because. Right. Again, [MUSIC] What are we going to do today? Alright, so the first exercise I want to focus on is your legs. Ok. Your ****. So you're reversing your lunge backwards. Your pressure is Here, and you're going directly down, coming up, and squeezing nice and tight in here. So down, and up. Okay, give it a go. So if you have a partner- So start standing? Yes, start standing, and reverse back, and bring that knee up. So if you have a partner and your partner's losing balance, you can also offer to hold their back. That way they can reach with their arm. So if you wanna hold my arm just for balance That's easier. Makes it a little easier, yeah. A little bit faster. You can also hold any of the gym equipment or anything around your house. That's perfect. So you would do- This helps get the heart rate up as well. That's it, right? So you would do 15 reps per leg. Do you wanna swap legs? Sure, I forgot about the other leg. [LAUGH] We have to do that one too? That's perfect. So that's the first exercise, so well done. You did really well. Thank you. I passed. You did. And what's the second exercise? Okay, so the second exercise, I wanna focus on core, but I don't wanna do a traditional crunch or a sit up or anything like that. So I want you to do something a little bit different. Place your hands on the ground so you're in a sort of high plank position. I want you to try and bring your opposite knee to your elbow. So touch, touch. Now this is done a little bit slower than mountain climbers. Okay, give it a go. So you're really focusing on that twist, as opposed to speed, right? Correct, really focusing on turning your core from side to side. So a little rotation, perfect. Now it doesn't matter if you can't get it to your elbow. So it's just about slow and controlled movements, that's perfect. how many sets and reps of this do you recommend I would do 20 and then I would do it for three sets I like this one, it's fun. So one thing to remember just with that one is keeping your shoulders And your chest down Back and down, right? Yeah that's it And make sure that you're not arching, right? Correct. So you don't wanna arch and you want to sort of concentrate on that torso rotation. Got it Yeah What I like about these two moves is that you can really do them anywhere so You can. Anytime anywhere Can you do them in the sand? [CROSSTALK] I suppose you can Sure you can. You can do anything in the sand this is a lot harder. A lot harder exactly.

Hi guys, I'm Kim with InStyle, I'm here with global fitness expert Kayla Itsines, and today she's going to show me a little full body work out focusing on abs and **** that you can do no matter where you're going to be this summer, but this also means that there's no excuses not to do it because. Right. Again, [MUSIC] What are we going to do today? Alright, so the first exercise I want to focus on is your legs. Ok. Your ****. So you're reversing your lunge backwards. Your pressure is Here, and you're going directly down, coming up, and squeezing nice and tight in here. So down, and up. Okay, give it a go. So if you have a partner- So start standing? Yes, start standing, and reverse back, and bring that knee up. So if you have a partner and your partner's losing balance, you can also offer to hold their back. That way they can reach with their arm. So if you wanna hold my arm just for balance That's easier. Makes it a little easier, yeah. A little bit faster. You can also hold any of the gym equipment or anything around your house. That's perfect. So you would do- This helps get the heart rate up as well. That's it, right? So you would do 15 reps per leg. Do you wanna swap legs? Sure, I forgot about the other leg. [LAUGH] We have to do that one too? That's perfect. So that's the first exercise, so well done. You did really well. Thank you. I passed. You did. And what's the second exercise? Okay, so the second exercise, I wanna focus on core, but I don't wanna do a traditional crunch or a sit up or anything like that. So I want you to do something a little bit different. Place your hands on the ground so you're in a sort of high plank position. I want you to try and bring your opposite knee to your elbow. So touch, touch. Now this is done a little bit slower than mountain climbers. Okay, give it a go. So you're really focusing on that twist, as opposed to speed, right? Correct, really focusing on turning your core from side to side. So a little rotation, perfect. Now it doesn't matter if you can't get it to your elbow. So it's just about slow and controlled movements, that's perfect. how many sets and reps of this do you recommend I would do 20 and then I would do it for three sets I like this one, it's fun. So one thing to remember just with that one is keeping your shoulders And your chest down Back and down, right? Yeah that's it And make sure that you're not arching, right? Correct. So you don't wanna arch and you want to sort of concentrate on that torso rotation. Got it Yeah What I like about these two moves is that you can really do them anywhere so You can. Anytime anywhere Can you do them in the sand? [CROSSTALK] I suppose you can Sure you can. You can do anything in the sand this is a lot harder. A lot harder exactly.