How to Use a Bright Eyeliner

Your outfit isn’t the only place you can add a pop of color. This season, try adding a bright accent around your eyes with colored eyeliner.

This Fall is all about the make up, no makeup look but, with subtle hints of color. One of the biggest trends on the runway was colored eyeliner and Channel really owned this look. They did these really cool wacky colors everything from neon orange to neon. Greens to purples and other designers did more accessible colors like blues and golds. Celebrities absolutely love to wear blue eyeliner on the red carpet because it's such a universally flattering shade. You'll see it on everyone from January Jones to Lupita Nyong'o. I think when you're doing such a bright color on the eyes you wanna keep the rest of your face as muted as possible. To do a nude lip, and then just accent the eye with black mascara. This is really the eye version of the statement lip. [MUSIC]

