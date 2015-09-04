VIDEO: How to Uncork a Wine Bottle 

Welcome to How To: Everything, a new step-by-step video series that InStyle’s editors have crafted for you to learn some of our favorite at-home DIY tricks. Check back every week for the latest trends in fashion, beauty, food, and lifestyle made easy.

The dog days of summer are dwindling and with the season’s end we have to say goodbye to all things rose. But, let’s face it: we’ll still continue to happily pop open our favorite bottle of sauvignon blanc or pinot noir through the warmer months ahead. So what’s the easiest (and fastest) way to kick off the wine flow? In the video above, we’ve pieced together a simple on opening a wine bottle with a waiter’s corkscrew. The secret to doing so is to begin by rotating the foil cutter around the rim to remove to the top portion. After that, just a few more steps are required—make sure to keep the “worm" as vertical as possible when twisting it into the cork, for example—before you can enjoy your well-deserved glass. Watch the full video above for all of the foolproof steps.

