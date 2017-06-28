Event Designer Matthew Robbins' Tips on Setting the Perfect Table for Your Wedding

If we’ve learned anything from our years of examining dreamy tablescapes on Instagram and Pinterest (and occasionally in real life, too), it’s that executing a chic tablescape is truly an art. This is especially true of wedding tables, which can all but set the tone for the reception. In other words, you want to do it right. That’s why we turned to New York City event designer Matthew Robbins for some expert advice how to curate an elegant setting that wows.

As Robbins puts it, “Setting a beautiful table is like putting together the perfect outfit,” and we couldn't agree more. Just like with clothing, the goal is to clearly define your style. Robbins suggests starting with the basics—color, form and texture—to build your table’s aesthetic. He also recommends letting the season and setting inspire the color palette.

From there, it’s all about adding depth and elements of surprise. Have fun with it, but don’t go too crazy. “Limit your color palette to three important tones,” Robbins suggests. It may seem like a lot to remember, but we’re confident that with some inspo and a little practice, a breathtaking tablescape is totally within reach.

Watch the video above for all of Robbins’ tips.