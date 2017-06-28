Event Designer Matthew Robbins' Tips on Setting the Perfect Table for Your Wedding

Courtney Higgs
Jun 28, 2017

If we’ve learned anything from our years of examining dreamy tablescapes on Instagram and Pinterest (and occasionally in real life, too), it’s that executing a chic tablescape is truly an art. This is especially true of wedding tables, which can all but set the tone for the reception. In other words, you want to do it right. That’s why we turned to New York City event designer Matthew Robbins for some expert advice how to curate an elegant setting that wows. 

As Robbins puts it, “Setting a beautiful table is like putting together the perfect outfit,” and we couldn't agree more. Just like with clothing, the goal is to clearly define your style. Robbins suggests starting with the basics—color, form and texture—to build your table’s aesthetic. He also recommends letting the season and setting inspire the color palette.

From there, it’s all about adding depth and elements of surprise. Have fun with it, but don’t go too crazy. “Limit your color palette to three important tones,” Robbins suggests. It may seem like a lot to remember, but we’re confident that with some inspo and a little practice, a breathtaking tablescape is totally within reach. 

Hi! I'm Matthew Robbins. I am an event designer and event planner based in New York City, and I'm here today to show you a few amazing tricks for how to create your own beautiful party. But before we get started, I just wanted to mention, please pick up a copy of Matthew Robbins Sweet Paul Weddings. I am editor Chief and cofounder of this great new publication and I can't wait for you guys to check it ou. Setting a beautiful table is like putting together the perfect outfit. Start with the basics, color, form and texture. [MUSIC] A beautiful tone in the table linen Will really add instant drama to the table setting. [MUSIC] Use the season and setting to help inspire your color palette. And define your style by choosing forms such as modern, eclectic, or whimsical. [MUSIC] Finally, layered textural elements that add depth and interest to the table setting. [MUSIC] Mix textured elements such as a really cool fabric Along with interesting vessels. [MUSIC] Surprise your guests with smaller floral pieces throughout the table, rather than one big piece. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] Limit your color palette to three important tones. [MUSIC] [MUSIC]

