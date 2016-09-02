How to Pack a Suitcase for a Weekend Getaway

A long holiday weekend may make you excited about the opportunity for a recharging getaway, but packing for a trip can put a damper on anyone's travel spirits. The thought of cramming the perfect number of outfits into a tiny suitcase or bag is enough to make even the most organized person a little flustered. Luckily, we've found an easy way to make preparing for your next vacation a cinch.

Before adding any clothing to the suitcase, place all shoes into small bags and line the bottom of the luggage with each pair. Then, roll up your clothes that don't wrinkle easily and fold the items that are more likely to wrinkle. Store the rolls on top of the shoes and place the folded items near the top of the duffle. Lastly, add small items like undergarments, toiletries, and accessories any leftover spaces.

Watch the above video to find out how to seamlessly execute every step!