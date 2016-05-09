Nail Art Know-How: The Nude Divide

Throughout May, we are sharing weekly nail designs featuring our winning shades from our 2016 Best Beauty Buys. Featuring the pro pick for neutral polish Deborah Lippmann’s Naked, this design "is a play on the idea of a racer-back dress,” says N.Y.C. manicurist Ami Vega, who created this look. “It exposes just a sliver of the natural nail, creating an illusion of length.” Check out the steps in this video, then brush on along. Happy #ManiMonday!

Show Transcript [MUSIC] [MUSIC]