Nail Art Know-How: The Crimson Crescent

Welcome to #ManiMonday, a video series in which we show you how to create original nail art designs from a new pro every month.
In May, we will be sharing weekly nail art featuring our winning shades from Best Beauty Buys. First up, this Crimson Crescent design uses Dior’s Vernis Rouge 999 nail polish ($27; sephora.com). "It’s a classic red that compliments nearly every skin tone,” says N.Y.C. celebrity manicurist Casandra Lamar, who elevated the polish with a thin arc of negative space. “It pops the red even more when it’s contrasted with a bit of bare nail. It just looks super modern,” says Lamar. Check out the step-by-step in the video above to nail the look. Happy #ManiMonday!
