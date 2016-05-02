Nail Art Know-How: The Crimson Crescent

Welcome to #ManiMonday, a video series in which we show you how to create original nail art designs from a new pro every month.

Sheryl George
May 02, 2016 @ 10:00 am

In May, we will be sharing weekly nail art featuring our winning shades from Best Beauty Buys. First up, this Crimson Crescent design uses Dior’s Vernis Rouge 999 nail polish ($27; sephora.com). "It’s a classic red that compliments nearly every skin tone,” says N.Y.C. celebrity manicurist Casandra Lamar, who elevated the polish with a thin arc of negative space. “It pops the red even more when it’s contrasted with a bit of bare nail. It just looks super modern,” says Lamar. Check out the step-by-step in the video above to nail the look. Happy #ManiMonday!

