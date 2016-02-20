Try This Sweet Twist on Your Traditional Margarita in Honor of National Margarita Day

Turn that Monday frown upside down—it's National Margarita Day! In honor of one of our favorite celebrations of the year, we present a fabulous Molé Margarita recipe from Nathan O'Neill, head bartender at N.Y.C. hotspot The NoMad Bar. The secret is in Bittermens Molé bitters ($19; kegworks.com), which adds a delicious kick of Mexican chocolate. Whip up a batch tonight using the recipe in the video above.

Show Transcript [MUSIC] Hi. I'm Nathan O'Neill. We're here, today, at the Nomad bar, and I'm gonna make you a drink the National Margarita Day. Today we're gonna do a twist on a classic margarita which is originally made up of lime, triple [UNKNOWN] and tequila. We're gonna make the Mole Margarita. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]