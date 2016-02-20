Try This Sweet Twist on Your Traditional Margarita in Honor of National Margarita Day

Sydney Mondry
Feb 20, 2016 @ 3:30 pm

Turn that Monday frown upside down—it's National Margarita Day! In honor of one of our favorite celebrations of the year, we present a fabulous Molé Margarita recipe from Nathan O'Neill, head bartender at N.Y.C. hotspot The NoMad Bar. The secret is in Bittermens Molé bitters ($19; kegworks.com), which adds a delicious kick of Mexican chocolate. Whip up a batch tonight using the recipe in the video above. 

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hi. I'm Nathan O'Neill. We're here, today, at the Nomad bar, and I'm gonna make you a drink the National Margarita Day. Today we're gonna do a twist on a classic margarita which is originally made up of lime, triple [UNKNOWN] and tequila. We're gonna make the Mole Margarita. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!