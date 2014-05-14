Real-Time Fashion: How to Master the Perfect Pink Lip

The easiest way to make a statement this summer? If you ask InStyle Beauty Director Kahlana Barfield, all you need is some powder pink lipstick. “What’s great about this lip is that it’s really modern,” she says in the video above. "It has a really nice matte texture, so it looks amazing paired with nearly no makeup."

Designers like Carolina Herrera, Jeremy Scott, and Prabal Gurung paired the look on their runways with neutral faces that had groomed brows and hints of mascara. And Barfield points out a few celebrity-approved ways to pair the look with an equally bold eye (without overdoing it).

Ready to give pink lips a try? Watch the video for a quick how-to and head over to 20th.instyle.com to shop our favorite shades, including Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet Matte Lip in La Diva ($35; neimanmarcus.com) and Maybelline’s Color Sensational Lipcolor in Fuchsia Fever ($7; drugstore.com).

To be a part of InStyle's yearlong celebration, visit 20th.instyle.com for all things 20.