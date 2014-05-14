Real-Time Fashion: How to Master the Perfect Pink Lip

Jennifer Velez
May 14, 2014 @ 11:00 am

The easiest way to make a statement this summer? If you ask InStyle Beauty Director Kahlana Barfield, all you need is some powder pink lipstick. “What’s great about this lip is that it’s really modern,” she says in the video above. "It has a really nice matte texture, so it looks amazing paired with nearly no makeup."

Designers like Carolina Herrera, Jeremy Scott, and Prabal Gurung paired the look on their runways with neutral faces that had groomed brows and hints of mascara. And Barfield points out a few celebrity-approved ways to pair the look with an equally bold eye (without overdoing it).

Ready to give pink lips a try? Watch the video for a quick how-to and head over to 20th.instyle.com to shop our favorite shades, including Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet Matte Lip in La Diva ($35; neimanmarcus.com) and Maybelline’s Color Sensational Lipcolor in Fuchsia Fever ($7; drugstore.com).

To be a part of InStyle's yearlong celebration, visit 20th.instyle.com for all things 20.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] If you are a woman who loves a bold lip, a powdered pink lip is the perfect statement color for summer. On the runway we saw designers doing this lip with a very neutral face, so nothing really on the eyes, besides a little bit of mascara and a really groomed brow. What's great about this lip is that it's very modern. It has a really nice matte texture, so it looks amazing paired with nearly no makeup. And just like most trends, we've watched this look translate from the runway to the red carpet. Rita Ora and Emmy Rossum really edged this look up with a heavier eye without overpowering their face. Ciera and Solange Knowles went a more neutral route. They kept the rest of their face. Really bare, with minimal makeup, and it looked really pretty. The key to achieving this look is really about adding dimension. There are some women who could wear the lipstick straight from the tube, but it's very rare. Pick a lip liner that's close to the shade of your natural lips. After you apply the lipstick, apply the lip liner around the edges of your lip, and then blot your lips together to blend. I love this look because it's a very simple way to make a statement. You can pair it with the most basic clothing. Ripped jeans, a white tee shirt and that's all you need. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!