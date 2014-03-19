This Sexy Statement Lip Is Daringly Bold, Yet Totally Divine

We love a good bright lipstick, but there's a fine line between an on-trend statement lip, and an overwhelming effect that competes with the rest of your look. To make sure you never fall into the latter category, InStyle Beauty Director Kahlana Barfield teamed up with makeup artist Joanna Simkin to get her best tips on creating a bold lip that won't come off too strong. The secret? Working in layers. Simply apply your favorite hue directly from the tube, blot the color down with a tissue and your finger, reapply, then blend out. Watch the video above for the complete breakdown!

