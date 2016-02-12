Video: How to Make a Healthy, Beauty-Boosting Winter Salad

Alexis Bennett
Feb 12, 2016 @ 5:45 pm

Here's a winter salad recipe that will not only boost your immune system, but will also enhance the way that you look. Nutritionist and registered pharmacist Barbara Mendez whips up a nutrition-packed recipe and we captured it all on camera.

The base of the salad includes deep leafy greens. Mendez broke down the ingredients in a few easy-to-follow steps, "What I have here is baby kale and arugula. They have lots of carotenoids, and they're a great source of fiber," instructs Mendez. Carrots, celery, walnuts, red peppers, and scallions are chopped and tossed into the salad.

"This contains a lot of nutrition that's good for your hair, your nails, also your bones, and to shore up your immunity." The delicious and healthy ingredients don't stop there. Mendez also added a cup of cooked Wehani rice (a type of brown rice), and drizzled a custom dressing made with sesame oil, tamari, lemon juice, honey, and olive oil in a Glass Sauce Server ($20; crateandbarrel.com), before mixing everything up with the Aero 2 Piece Salad Server Set ($60; crateandbarrel.com).

Watch the video above for the complete recipe for the simple salad that will "change the way that you feel and the way that you look" this winter.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!