Video: How to Make a Healthy, Beauty-Boosting Winter Salad

Here's a winter salad recipe that will not only boost your immune system, but will also enhance the way that you look. Nutritionist and registered pharmacist Barbara Mendez whips up a nutrition-packed recipe and we captured it all on camera.

The base of the salad includes deep leafy greens. Mendez broke down the ingredients in a few easy-to-follow steps, "What I have here is baby kale and arugula. They have lots of carotenoids, and they're a great source of fiber," instructs Mendez. Carrots, celery, walnuts, red peppers, and scallions are chopped and tossed into the salad.

"This contains a lot of nutrition that's good for your hair, your nails, also your bones, and to shore up your immunity." The delicious and healthy ingredients don't stop there. Mendez also added a cup of cooked Wehani rice (a type of brown rice), and drizzled a custom dressing made with sesame oil, tamari, lemon juice, honey, and olive oil in a Glass Sauce Server ($20; crateandbarrel.com), before mixing everything up with the Aero 2 Piece Salad Server Set ($60; crateandbarrel.com).

Watch the video above for the complete recipe for the simple salad that will "change the way that you feel and the way that you look" this winter.