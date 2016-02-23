Try This Forest-Inspired Cocktail Recipe in Honor of The Revenant's Oscar Nom

The Revenant, a film inspired by 1820s frontiersman and fur trapper Hugh Glass, has accumulated quite a bit of buzz thanks to Leonardo DiCaprio’s impeccable performance and one seriously gruesome bear attack scene. O’Neill’s homage to the film, a gin-based cocktail called “The Story of the Pines,” captures “the senses and smells of the forest” through Becherovka, an herbal liqueur, and a hint of wintery flora. Give the recipe below at try this Sunday when the Oscars kick off on ABC starting at 7 p.m.

The Story of the Pines

Ingredients

1 tsp Benedictine ($32; wineanthology.com)

1/2 oz Becherovka ($26; arlingtonwine.net)

3/4 oz Dolin Blanc Vermouth ($12; winewisegreenwich.com)

1 oz Beefeater Gin ($16; liquorama.net)

A spritz of Douglas Fir Eau de Vie ($46; klwines.com), or a sprig of rosemary for garnish

Directions

Add all ingredients to a mixing glass and stir over cubed ice. Strain into a coupe. Garnish with a spritz of Douglas Fir Eau de Vie, or a sprig of rosemary.