Try This Forest-Inspired Cocktail Recipe in Honor of The Revenant's Oscar Nom

In honor of the 88th Academy Awards, we're rolling out a series of award-worthy drinks inspired by this year's Best Picture nominees. Each one was dreamed up by Nathan O'Neill, head bartender at swanky N.Y.C. cocktail bar The Library at The NoMad.
The Revenant, a film inspired by 1820s frontiersman and fur trapper Hugh Glass, has accumulated quite a bit of buzz thanks to Leonardo DiCaprio’s impeccable performance and one seriously gruesome bear attack scene. O’Neill’s homage to the film, a gin-based cocktail called “The Story of the Pines,” captures “the senses and smells of the forest” through Becherovka, an herbal liqueur, and a hint of wintery flora. Give the recipe below at try this Sunday when the Oscars kick off on ABC starting at 7 p.m.
The Story of the Pines
Ingredients
1 tsp Benedictine ($32; wineanthology.com)
1/2 oz Becherovka ($26; arlingtonwine.net)
3/4 oz Dolin Blanc Vermouth ($12; winewisegreenwich.com)
1 oz Beefeater Gin ($16; liquorama.net)
A spritz of Douglas Fir Eau de Vie ($46; klwines.com), or a sprig of rosemary for garnish
Directions
Add all ingredients to a mixing glass and stir over cubed ice. Strain into a coupe. Garnish with a spritz of Douglas Fir Eau de Vie, or a sprig of rosemary.