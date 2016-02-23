Try This Forest-Inspired Cocktail Recipe in Honor of The Revenant's Oscar Nom

In honor of the 88th Academy Awards, we're rolling out a series of award-worthy drinks inspired by this year's Best Picture nominees. Each one was dreamed up by Nathan O'Neill, head bartender at swanky N.Y.C. cocktail bar The Library at The NoMad.

Sydney Mondry
Feb 23, 2016 @ 1:30 pm

The Revenant, a film inspired by 1820s frontiersman and fur trapper Hugh Glass, has accumulated quite a bit of buzz thanks to Leonardo DiCaprio’s impeccable performance and one seriously gruesome bear attack scene. O’Neill’s homage to the film, a gin-based cocktail called “The Story of the Pines,” captures “the senses and smells of the forest” through Becherovka, an herbal liqueur, and a hint of wintery flora. Give the recipe below at try this Sunday when the Oscars kick off on ABC starting at 7 p.m. 

The Story of the Pines

Ingredients

1 tsp Benedictine ($32; wineanthology.com)
1/2 oz Becherovka ($26; arlingtonwine.net)
3/4 oz Dolin Blanc Vermouth ($12; winewisegreenwich.com)
1 oz Beefeater Gin ($16; liquorama.net)
A spritz of Douglas Fir Eau de Vie ($46; klwines.com), or a sprig of rosemary for garnish

Directions

Add all ingredients to a mixing glass and stir over cubed ice. Strain into a coupe. Garnish with a spritz of Douglas Fir Eau de Vie, or a sprig of rosemary.

Show Transcript

Hi, my name's Nathan O'Neill. We're here today at the Nomad Bar. I'm gonna create for you a drink called The Story of the Pines. This drink is based around the movie The Revenant, which is inspired by Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hardy. So they're kind of running through the uncharted America. Normally the senses but the smells that they are going to pick up from the forest bluff have everything to do from that era that was around America at that point. [BLANK_AUDIO] [MUSIC]

