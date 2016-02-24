Celebrate The Big Short's Oscar Nom with This Elevated Take on the Vodka Soda

The Big Short (based on Michael Lewis's nonfiction bestseller by the same name) tells the story of a posse of hedge fund managers and bankers who predict and capitalize on the 2008 financial crisis. The film received critical acclaim for its impressive (and at times, comedic) narrative on the complicated subject matter, as well as the performances of its all-star cast, including Steve Carell, Christian Bale, Ryan Gosling, and Brad Pitt. To honor the film, O’Neill created “The Corporation” cocktail. “The drink is loosely based on what hedge fund bankers love best, which is the vodka soda,” O’Neill explains. Try the recipe below.

The Corporation

Ingredients

1 tsp cane syrup (equal parts cane sugar and water, dissolved)

1/2 oz Combier Liqueur ($32; internationalwineshop.com)

1/2 oz Crème de Cacao ($10; budgetbottle.com)

3/4 oz lemon juice

1 oz Absolut Elyx ($40; misterwrightfinewines.com)

Directions

Shake all ingredients over cubed ice and fine strain into a glass. Garnish with a cherry.