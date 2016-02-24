Celebrate The Big Short's Oscar Nom with This Elevated Take on the Vodka Soda

In honor of the 88th Academy Awards, we're rolling out a series of award-worthy drinks inspired by this year's Best Picture nominees. Each one was dreamed up by Nathan O'Neill, head bartender at swanky N.Y.C. cocktail bar The Library at The NoMad.

Sydney Mondry
Feb 24, 2016 @ 2:15 pm

The Big Short (based on Michael Lewis's nonfiction bestseller by the same name) tells the story of a posse of hedge fund managers and bankers who predict and capitalize on the 2008 financial crisis. The film received critical acclaim for its impressive (and at times, comedic) narrative on the complicated subject matter, as well as the performances of its all-star cast, including Steve Carell, Christian Bale, Ryan Gosling, and Brad Pitt. To honor the film, O’Neill created “The Corporation” cocktail. “The drink is loosely based on what hedge fund bankers love best, which is the vodka soda,” O’Neill explains. Try the recipe below.

RELATED: The Best Interiors From 2016 Oscar Films: Who Would You Give the Award To? 

The Corporation

Ingredients

1 tsp cane syrup (equal parts cane sugar and water, dissolved)
1/2 oz Combier Liqueur ($32; internationalwineshop.com)
1/2 oz Crème de Cacao ($10; budgetbottle.com)
3/4 oz lemon juice
1 oz Absolut Elyx ($40; misterwrightfinewines.com)

RELATED: Do You Agree with Our Oscar Dress Predictions for This Year's Best Actress Nominees?

Directions

Shake all ingredients over cubed ice and fine strain into a glass. Garnish with a cherry.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hi, how are you? I'm Nathan O'Neill, today we're at the Nomad bar. I'm gonna make for you a drink called the Corporation. The drink is inspired by the movie The Big Short which is an all star cast of hedge fund bankers who are tying to outdo the big banks. The idea behind the drink Loosely based around what hedge fund bankers [UNKNOWN] which is [UNKNOWN] [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!