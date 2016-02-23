Toast Brooklyn's Oscar Nom with This Whiskey-Based Beverage

Sydney Mondry
Feb 23, 2016 @ 6:30 pm

In honor of the 88th Academy Awards, we're rolling out a series of award-worthy drinks inspired by this year's Best Picture nominees. Each one was dreamed up by Nathan O'Neill, head bartender at swanky N.Y.C. cocktail bar The Library at The NoMad.

Historical period piece Brooklyn tells the story of Eilis (played by Best Actress Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan), a young Irish woman who immigrates to Brooklyn and subsequently falls in love with an Italian boy named Tony (Emory Cohen). The film beautifully depicts Eilis's internal struggle between her homesickness and guilt over leaving her family, and her desire to move forward with her new life. To pay tribute to the moving film (and his own homeland), O’Neill created “The Rose,” an Irish whiskey-based cocktail perfumed with elegant rose water. Try the recipe below when the Oscars kick off this Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.  

The Rose

Ingredients

1 drop rosewater ($13; kingarthurflour.com)
1/2 oz pomegranate juice
3/4 oz Orgeat syrup ($5; webrestaurantstore.com)
3/4 oz lemon juice
1 1/2 oz Redbreast Irish Whiskey ($52; liquorama.net)
Fresh nutmeg for garnish

Directions

Shake all ingredients over cubed ice and fine strain into a coupe.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hi, I'm Nathan O'Neill. We're here today at the new Mud Bar. I'm gonna make you a drink called the Rose. It's inspired by the movie, "Brooklyn." The idea is it's to do with the smell of her perfume, but also about a girl, Emma Graydon from Ireland who flew to New York. With the backbone of the actual drink going to be that of Irish whiskey. [MUSIC]

