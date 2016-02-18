How to Throw an Easy but Chic Oscars Viewing Party

The Academy Awards is one of the most glamorous evenings of the year—even if you are sitting at home watching on the couch. That is to say if you follow the tips in the video above from Jung Lee, co-founder of event planning company Fête and owner of home goods store Jung Lee NY online and in N.Y.C.

What better way to celebrate the Feb. 28 ceremony (and all of those show-stopping gowns and dapper tuxedos) than by throwing a soirée worthy of its own sparkling gold statue? Above, Lee dishes advice on everything from decor (tons of flattering candlelight will make you "look like a movie star") to classy snacks, like elegant canapés and festive gold-dusted popcorn. Watch the video for Lee's full list of tips, and get those invites going.