How to Host a Fun & Fabulous Valentine's Day Party

Brace yourself: Valentine's Day is coming.
RELATED: Long-Wear Lipsticks That Won’t Kiss Off This Valentine's Day
The holiday is traditionally for couples, but entertainment expert Jung Lee doesn't see it that way. This year, she's hoping you'll throw a fun and fabulous Valentine's Day party for your single friends with items from Jung Lee NY and your paired-up pals alike.
RELATED: Long-Wear Lipsticks That Won’t Kiss Off This Valentine's Day
Lee, owner of event planning firm Fête and home decor store Jung Lee New York, usually saves her services for A-list celebrity clients but is dishing out her chic advice to us! Watch our video above to nab her easy guide to planning the perfect Valentine's soirée (spoiler alert: romantic candlelight and red lipstick are musts!). From what to serve your guests to how to decorate, follow Lee's advice for a Pinterest-worthy V-Day party.