Our Best Beauty Secrets: How To Highlight Your Skin

Like a lightbulb for your face, applying a bit of shimmer can brighten up any look. To achieve a dewy glow, InStyle Beauty Director Kahlana Barfield suggests applying equal parts foundation and bronzer to the back of your hand before mixing the two together with a damp sponge. "Dab the formula underneath the eye and work it evenly into the skin," she says in the video above. Then, blend onto the cheeks and forehead to achieve a natural-looking finish.

Want to recreate the look? Watch the video above for all the tips on how to get the look.