Our Best Beauty Secrets: How To Highlight Your Skin

Like a lightbulb for your face, applying a bit of shimmer can brighten up any look. To achieve a dewy glow, InStyle Beauty Director Kahlana Barfield suggests applying equal parts foundation and bronzer to the back of your hand before mixing the two together with a damp sponge. "Dab the formula underneath the eye and work it evenly into the skin," she says in the video above. Then, blend onto the cheeks and forehead to achieve a natural-looking finish.
Hi, my name is Kahlana Barfield, beauty director at InStyle magazine. No one wants dry, cakey foundation. It's all about a nice, glowey complexion. So today we're gonna show you a quick tip on how to get the look. The first thing you want to do is apply equal parts luminizer and foundation to the back of your hand. Using a damp sponge, mix the two solutions together. Dab the formula underneath the eyes and work it evenly into the skin. In. [MUSIC] Then move to the forehead and blend it all the way around the face to make sure you've achieved a thorough finish. [MUSIC]