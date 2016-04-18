Nail Art Know-How: The Neutral Nautical

Welcome to #ManiMonday, a video series in which we show you how to create original nail art designs from a new pro every month. 

Sheryl George
Apr 18, 2016 @ 11:30 am

Consider this design the statement necklace to your LBD: The nautical striping pattern done in powder blue adds the perfect amount of interest to your neutral mani. The print feels fresh and jibes with blue jeans as well as it does with a sleek sheath dress. And the color combination is subtle, yet modern, says N.Y.C. pro Gina Edwards, who created the look. Check out the step-by-step in the video above to nail the look. Happy #ManiMonday!

