VIDEO: The Tone It Up Girls Demo How to Get a Toned Booty

Kim Peiffer
May 27, 2016 @ 12:30 pm

In case you’ve been living under a rock this year, we’ve got breaking fitness news for you: The booty is having a major moment (why, hello there, J.Lo). Gone are the days of flat-as-a-pancake glutes and in are the days of a tight, lifted, super sculpted butt.

In order to immediately get to work, we called in the ultimate booty experts for a little assistance. In the video above, Tone It Up Girls Karena and Katrina demonstrate a series of exercises to help you achieve a toned tush.

To begin, start by lying down on the ground with your back to the floor and your knees bent. Then, lift your hips up to the sky, focusing on squeezing your glutes as you lift up. Do 10 to 15 reps. Next, while in the bridge position with your hips lifted, lift your right leg to the sky and again lift and lower your hips. Do 10 to 15 reps. Switch to the left leg and repeat.

Do 10 to 15 reps of each exercise and up to three sets of all of the moves combined, four to five times a week to see results in no time.

[MUSIC] Hi. I'm Kim with InStyle. I'm here with the Tone It Up girls. Karena and Katrina. Hello, ladies. Hi. Hi. And they have just informed me. Breaking news that 2016 is the year of the booty... Yes. And to work out your booty, you're actually just gonna lay down on the ground. That's it? That's it. I love it. [LAUGH] All right. So, we start laying down on the ground with your knees bent. And then you're going to lift your hips up to the sky, high, high, high and then lower, and up. really squeezing your glutes when you lift up. Really like make an emphasis on that, and then I want you to stay up here and then lift up your right leg and lower. Woowie. So now you're really isolating your glutes. I'm feeling the burn. Yeah this is so good. So these are like a few moves to be called their bridges. And you can do 10 to 15 wraps and up to three sets of all these moves combined. So let's now switch to the other foot. Really lift those hips up high and got it, push! And how often do you recommend to do this move, how often a week? I mean, let's work our booty! It's the year of the booty. Let's work our booty out four to five times a week right, why not? And you compare this with a lot of other workouts at tonerup.com to get your full body workout in, and now we're gonna end this because a summer booty isn't gonna happen without a heat wave. So we're gonna swivel our hips side to side. There you go. Really squeeze. Left to right glute. Feel that? Yeah. Feel that at home? [LAUGH] Make sure you do this with us. Perfect, now you've got your toned up booty. Whoa. For the year of the booty. I love it, year of the booty. [LAUGH] Thank you so much. That was awesome. Thank you. And hard. Thank's for having us. Good work. Wait, ready? Booty check. Booty check, [SOUND]. [LAUGH] Thanks guys.

