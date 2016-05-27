VIDEO: The Tone It Up Girls Demo How to Get a Toned Booty

In case you’ve been living under a rock this year, we’ve got breaking fitness news for you: The booty is having a major moment (why, hello there, J.Lo). Gone are the days of flat-as-a-pancake glutes and in are the days of a tight, lifted, super sculpted butt.

In order to immediately get to work, we called in the ultimate booty experts for a little assistance. In the video above, Tone It Up Girls Karena and Katrina demonstrate a series of exercises to help you achieve a toned tush.

To begin, start by lying down on the ground with your back to the floor and your knees bent. Then, lift your hips up to the sky, focusing on squeezing your glutes as you lift up. Do 10 to 15 reps. Next, while in the bridge position with your hips lifted, lift your right leg to the sky and again lift and lower your hips. Do 10 to 15 reps. Switch to the left leg and repeat.

Do 10 to 15 reps of each exercise and up to three sets of all of the moves combined, four to five times a week to see results in no time.