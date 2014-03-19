Douse Your Toothbrush in Hairspray, for Beauty's Sake

Who knew! Two item already in your closet are actually the well-kept secret to perfectly smooth tresses. For anyone whose hair is allergic to humidity, we present your ultimate weapon: A toothbrush doused with hairspray. Brush it on—and voila—smooth sailing. Those pesky flyaways will cause you a headache no more.
Want to try out the trick for yourself? Watch the video above for all the tips on how to get smooth hair!
—Kahlana Barfield
Show Transcript
[MUSIC] Hi, I'm Calana [UNKNOWN] BD Director at InStyle magazine. Today, we're gonna show the simplest way to tame most flyaways. [MUSIC] The easiest way to get rid of flyaways, a toothbrush and hair spray. Sprink the bush with the generous amount of product. [MUSIC] Then run the brush over the flyaways. Taking it from root and working it down to the end. [MUSIC] Work the brush around the rest of your head to give your style extra hold. [MUSIC]