VIDEO: How to Get Toned Legs Like Kendall Jenner's

When Kendall Jenner hits the catwalk, her gorgeous gams often are the center of attention (no surprise there). Yes, the model is clearly blessed with killer genes, but the star keeps her legs runway ready with regular workout sessions at celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson's Beverly Hills gym.

In the video above, Peterson shows me a move he does regularly with Jenner--a two-part lunge with a twist, which works multiple muscle groups in the legs and glutes. Peterson recommends doing 8 to 20 reps, 3 to 4 days a week to get Jenner-worthy results. After one quick session, I can tell you I was definitely feeling the burn.