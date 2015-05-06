Want to Get Karlie Kloss's Beachy Glow? Watch This 

Attempting to emulate a supermodel's makeup routine may sound like an unrealistic (and incredibly time-consuming) feat. But thanks to Sir John, celebrity makeup artist for L'Oréal Paris, we now know how to do the job effortlessly.
RELATED: Best Beauty Buys: The Best Makeup of 2015
The contouring pro, who is also responsible for helping Beyoncé, Chrissy Teigen, and Jennifer Lopez achieve their red-carpet ready looks, sat down with InStyle's Kim Peiffer to share exactly how to replicate model-of-the-moment Karlie Kloss's signature beachy glow. Yes, we mean that epic luminosity that's become her signature.
The secret, according to John, is to play with light by using a highlighter, bronzer, and eye shadow to create an architectural contour. "I love this look because it's very bold, yet very approachable," he says. Watch the video above to learn exactly how to step out looking every bit as catwalk ready as Kloss.
RELATED: How to Get Chrissy Teigen's Gilded Eye