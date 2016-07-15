VIDEO: How to Get a Booty Like Jessica Alba's

Kim Peiffer
Jul 15, 2016 @ 12:45 pm

Jessica Alba is known for her flawless physique, and that definitely includes a super sculpted booty. Thanks to a committed fitness routine and the guidance of celebrity trainer Ramona Braganza, Alba maintains a sculpted derrière that turns heads. But you don’t need fancy gym equipment or expensive studio classes to lift and firm your butt—all you need is a chair or a couch (yes, you can use your own couch to torch calories IRL, who knew).

“One of my favorite things to do with my clients is kick, because kicks really accent the glutes and you can't really cheat when you're doing kicks,” Braganza tells InStyle.

In the video above, Braganza shows us the glute-focused move she has done with Alba using a chair to firm and tone every muscle in the glutes. 

 

[MUSIC] Hi, I'm Kim with InStyle. I'm here with celebrity trainer Ramona Braganza. Hello. Hi Kim. She has worked with Jessica Alba. She's always Instagramming pictures of her at the gym, working out, and it really makes me motivated. Motivated. Yeah. And one of the things that people always love about her, is she has a great booty. Her booty is phenomenal. So you're going to show me a move today. So we can have a ****, like Jessica. Right, and one of my favorite things to do with my clients is kick, because kicks really accent the glutes and you can't really cheat when you're doing kicks. So, we're gonna try some kicks, so hang on to the couch You can- And all I need is a couch or a chair? Yep. Anything that you can hold on to. Turn your hip, and you're gonna take your leg, knee up Extend it, make sure your foot is flat. Flex, yep, that's it and then bring it back in and just touch the ground. Good. Tap. Yep, and kick it out. So now let's speed it up a a little bit and you're gonna try to kick from my hand. Good. You can look over your shoulder. Take one arm off and you'll use your abs more. So usually I have a pad, but even if you don't have anything to hit. Sorry, am I hurting you? [LAUGH] No, it's fine. And then you can just actually even do it without a pad. It's just about working this. Yeah, I feel this whole region a little bit more toned. I like it. Good, good. Thank you so much.

