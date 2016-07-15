VIDEO: How to Get a Booty Like Jessica Alba's

Jessica Alba is known for her flawless physique, and that definitely includes a super sculpted booty. Thanks to a committed fitness routine and the guidance of celebrity trainer Ramona Braganza, Alba maintains a sculpted derrière that turns heads. But you don’t need fancy gym equipment or expensive studio classes to lift and firm your butt—all you need is a chair or a couch (yes, you can use your own couch to torch calories IRL, who knew).

“One of my favorite things to do with my clients is kick, because kicks really accent the glutes and you can't really cheat when you're doing kicks,” Braganza tells InStyle.

In the video above, Braganza shows us the glute-focused move she has done with Alba using a chair to firm and tone every muscle in the glutes.