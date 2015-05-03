Watch: How to Get Chrissy Teigen's Fab Gilded Eye

The truth is, Chrissy Teigen doesn’t need layers upon layers of makeup—she's that gorgeous. But when jumping to and from photo shoots, co-costing Lip Sync Battle, and prepping for date night with none other than John Legend, a girl needs some extra glow.

Cue Sir John, the artist responsible for helping Teigen, and other stars, achieve her unmistakable gilded eye as L’Oreal Paris’s celebrity makeup artist. Because John has the answer to almost every pressing beauty quandary, InStyle’s Fashion and Beauty Editor at Large Kahlana Barfield met with him to find out exactly how to replicate Teigen’s luminous look on the red carpet.

The secret, as Barfield learns, is contrast. John uses L’Oreal’s La Palette Nude powder eye shadow as a matte balancing agent—he suggests any dark gray or brown shawdow—before applying a gold shimmer down the center. “I chose this look because it’s really light catching,” Sir John says. "When you’re on the red carpet or even if you’re at a candlelit dinner with your husband, it creates visual contrast, which everyone needs in their makeup regime.” Watch the video above to see the dynamic duo tackle each step.

