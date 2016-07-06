VIDEO: How to Get a Body Like Blake Lively 

Blake Lively has a lot going on. She’s a mom of one (with a second on the way), wife, actress, entrepreneur, street style star—we could go on for hours.

But does that mean she makes excuses to get out of working out? Well of course not, because she’s Blake Lively…

Her longtime trainer Don Saladino, owner of Drive 495 in New York City, teaches me the move he does on Lively to get her toned physique.

Because the actress has limited time and a hectic schedule, Saladino loves to kill two birds with one stone when it comes to her workouts, making sure she is getting the most of every minute she devotes to a session.

RELATED VIDEO: How to Get Toned Legs Like Kendall Jenner

That’s why the trainer favors a move called the Windmill, which works the shoulders and arms to the max, but also simultaneously works the glutes, hamstrings, and core for a total body tone. Check out the video above to see the full move.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hi I'm Kim with InStyle. I'm here with owner of Drive 495, Don Saladino.Hello. Hello. Thanks for having me. Thank you for joining us. Awesome, excited to be here. He trained Blake Lively. You have for what eight years God, probably seven years already. Seven years. And he's going to show us how to get a body like Blake. Ok, so one important thing is that we want to do exercises that we kill two birds with one stone, okay? So one of them right now that I love for you and for her is something called a windmill. So, let's grab the dumbbell. Okay. Use the dumbbell, kettle bell or weights are too much, you can go with no weights. What I'd like to see you do is Angle your feet in the direction I am. Okay. Put that weight directly overhead and what you're gonna do right now is keep that weight up and give me a little booty hip bump. So bump towards me, yes, yes, yes up. So what I love about this right now, as you can see, let's bend that front leg a little bit and keep the back leg, yes, exactly. So what we're doing right now is we're really stretching out, working that glute hamstring, but we're also working the core a lot. This is hard. It's sad. It's, you're gonna feel it. So it's one of those things where we are getting a lot of lat work. We're getting a lot of work to the shoulder, the arms, but we're also getting this rotational component where we are hitting the core. And we're hitting the hamstrings, it's really a total body mover and I absolutely love it. So it's on of those things. So just give me like ten reps. I think we are about there right now. Right now. So be it this way? Yes, so we're pretty much go. Hold on a second, we're going to angle up and we're going to [UNKNOWN] this way. Exactly. So, giving a little booty shout right now. And let's go one more and we're going to stop At the top for one second, and rest. Okay, so one thing I want you to think about with this is we're gonna start with two sets of ten repetitions. Really, really simple. I want you doing them twice a week. Two sets of ten twice a week. Right. Okay. And the intensity doesn't have to be crazy. Everyone's under this mindset that you gotta come in, it's just no pain, no gain, I'm gonna go with the throttle to the floor, that's not what it's about. It's about focusing on really good technique. Having, it's very important, you gotta have fun with these exercises and it should be short and sweet, so. It's really that simple. And that's one of the reasons you love this move for Black, right, cuz it has to be fun? It's gotta be fun but it's also has to be purposeful. Like, what are we trying to do? We want her to be strong, we want her to be tight, we want her to feel good, so, this is one of these exercises right now that we're really. Tapping in a lot of different areas on the body. We're not just standing there doing our curls which is still fine but we're really with the time we have, we're really kind of attacking, getting in and getting out. Mark, it's true that we don't have a whole lot of time, right? Nah It's a crazy schedule, she's now a new mom and so I'm really happy for her. She's fantastic. Good! And for weight, you recommend ten pound, eight pound? Yeah, what I would do is even start with no weight at first. So we're going to start with the arm up. We're going to do that hip bump in here. Notice how my arm is directly over my head, standing back up vertical. So you could start with no weight and really just start getting that connection of feeling the stretch in your hip glute area. And then after that we can go grab a weight. Okay. Go vertical with the weight, dumbbell, cattle bell. Don't feel like you have to go so heavy in the beginning, your body will know, and it'll give you that response of, all right it's time to go a little heavier, it's time to challenge myself a little bit more. I like it. It's easy. Thank you so much. Shouldn't be tough, thanks.

[MUSIC] Hi I'm Kim with InStyle. I'm here with owner of Drive 495, Don Saladino.Hello. Hello. Thanks for having me. Thank you for joining us. Awesome, excited to be here. He trained Blake Lively. You have for what eight years God, probably seven years already. Seven years. And he's going to show us how to get a body like Blake. Ok, so one important thing is that we want to do exercises that we kill two birds with one stone, okay? So one of them right now that I love for you and for her is something called a windmill. So, let's grab the dumbbell. Okay. Use the dumbbell, kettle bell or weights are too much, you can go with no weights. What I'd like to see you do is Angle your feet in the direction I am. Okay. Put that weight directly overhead and what you're gonna do right now is keep that weight up and give me a little booty hip bump. So bump towards me, yes, yes, yes up. So what I love about this right now, as you can see, let's bend that front leg a little bit and keep the back leg, yes, exactly. So what we're doing right now is we're really stretching out, working that glute hamstring, but we're also working the core a lot. This is hard. It's sad. It's, you're gonna feel it. So it's one of those things where we are getting a lot of lat work. We're getting a lot of work to the shoulder, the arms, but we're also getting this rotational component where we are hitting the core. And we're hitting the hamstrings, it's really a total body mover and I absolutely love it. So it's on of those things. So just give me like ten reps. I think we are about there right now. Right now. So be it this way? Yes, so we're pretty much go. Hold on a second, we're going to angle up and we're going to [UNKNOWN] this way. Exactly. So, giving a little booty shout right now. And let's go one more and we're going to stop At the top for one second, and rest. Okay, so one thing I want you to think about with this is we're gonna start with two sets of ten repetitions. Really, really simple. I want you doing them twice a week. Two sets of ten twice a week. Right. Okay. And the intensity doesn't have to be crazy. Everyone's under this mindset that you gotta come in, it's just no pain, no gain, I'm gonna go with the throttle to the floor, that's not what it's about. It's about focusing on really good technique. Having, it's very important, you gotta have fun with these exercises and it should be short and sweet, so. It's really that simple. And that's one of the reasons you love this move for Black, right, cuz it has to be fun? It's gotta be fun but it's also has to be purposeful. Like, what are we trying to do? We want her to be strong, we want her to be tight, we want her to feel good, so, this is one of these exercises right now that we're really. Tapping in a lot of different areas on the body. We're not just standing there doing our curls which is still fine but we're really with the time we have, we're really kind of attacking, getting in and getting out. Mark, it's true that we don't have a whole lot of time, right? Nah It's a crazy schedule, she's now a new mom and so I'm really happy for her. She's fantastic. Good! And for weight, you recommend ten pound, eight pound? Yeah, what I would do is even start with no weight at first. So we're going to start with the arm up. We're going to do that hip bump in here. Notice how my arm is directly over my head, standing back up vertical. So you could start with no weight and really just start getting that connection of feeling the stretch in your hip glute area. And then after that we can go grab a weight. Okay. Go vertical with the weight, dumbbell, cattle bell. Don't feel like you have to go so heavy in the beginning, your body will know, and it'll give you that response of, all right it's time to go a little heavier, it's time to challenge myself a little bit more. I like it. It's easy. Thank you so much. Shouldn't be tough, thanks.