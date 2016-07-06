VIDEO: How to Get a Body Like Blake Lively 

Blake Lively has a lot going on. She’s a mom of one (with a second on the way), wife, actress, entrepreneur, street style star—we could go on for hours.
But does that mean she makes excuses to get out of working out? Well of course not, because she’s Blake Lively…
Her longtime trainer Don Saladino, owner of Drive 495 in New York City, teaches me the move he does on Lively to get her toned physique.
Because the actress has limited time and a hectic schedule, Saladino loves to kill two birds with one stone when it comes to her workouts, making sure she is getting the most of every minute she devotes to a session.
That’s why the trainer favors a move called the Windmill, which works the shoulders and arms to the max, but also simultaneously works the glutes, hamstrings, and core for a total body tone. Check out the video above to see the full move.