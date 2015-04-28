Video: How to Get Beyoncé's Cat Eye, Straight from Her Makeup Artist

Beyoncé has it all: an enviable sense of style, a multifaceted career, and powerhouse vocals for days. But what's the secret behind her flawless makeup? Mastering the perfect cat eye.

To learn how to achieve the singer's smoldering look, InStyle's Fashion and Beauty Editor at Large Kahlana Barfield sat down with L'Oreal Paris's celebrity makeup artist Sir John—the man responsible for Queen B's signature beauty tricks. In the video, Sir John opts for L'Oreal's Silkissime black or brown eyeliner and begins by drawing the wing's endpoints to prevent uneven lines. He then transitions into creating the inner lash line in three simple steps.

"This works really great for Beyoncé or any performer because an elongated silhouette to the eyes makes it appear a lot larger," he says. "It gives an emotional connection to Beyoncé and her audience." Watch the video above to see Sir John's noteworthy tips.

Show Transcript

Hi i'm Colana with InStyle. And i'm here today with L'oreal Paris's new celebrity makeup artist, Sir John. A dear friend of mine. And he's gonna teach us how to get Beyonce's signature cat eye that he creates for her. Colana what i'm gonna start doing is, i'm gonna take a. A pencil, and I'm gonna use the Silkissime by L'Oreal in black and brown. But you can use any black eye liner or coffee shade, that happens to dry to a waterproof sensibility or waterproof property because it will adhere to your lashes and it won't move. I start it with a dot, somewhere in this area. Mm-hm. And this is gonna be the end point of my wings, but I wanna make sure that there Too, so, I'm gonna do another on this side as well. What this is gonna do is gonna ensure that wherever you stop, you end at the same area. All right. So, no lopsided or uneven lines. I'm gonna start on the inner lash line, right into your duct area. I want you to do this in three motions. If you don't do this in three steps, the line won't get even. What is the best way for me to keep my lid in place as I'm drawing the line. What I want you to do is I want you to lean your head back slightly in the [UNKNOWN], and tug at the lash line. What it's gonna do is it's gonna give you a flat view of how your lids look. I'm tugging at your lash line and I'm gonna finish at the point. And don't worry about mistakes ladies because what you're gonna do is you're gonna follow up with a clean [MUSIC] Cotton bud and clean up the line. What I want to do is I want to make the lines a bit more sharp by just going in and cleaning up any excess. Do you wet it, do you put makeup remover on it or do you just use it dry? You know, my love this is just a dry clean cotton bud with no product. This is going to be one of the best erasers You can have the make-up. But what we're gonna do now is, Calana, we're gonna start to use a brown underneath your lash line so you create a softer, more diffused effect. And so, I wanna completely saturate the lash line on the bottom with this coffee-colored eyeliner, and so it's gonna slightly start to meet where the black ends. To make your look more raw and undone Slightly blend away your coffee liner at the bottom. The bottom is more of a bedroom eye where the top is gonna be a lot more crispy, a lot cleaner, a lot more of a lateral situation. And this is really one of Beyonce's staples. Galena, this works really great for Beyonce or any performer because, an elongated silhouette to the eyes makes it appear a lot larger. It makes, it gives an emotional connection to Beyonce and her audience. There we are. That takes five minutes. Maximum impact though. Small change, big impact. There we go.

