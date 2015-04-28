Video: How to Get Beyoncé's Cat Eye, Straight from Her Makeup Artist

Beyoncé has it all: an enviable sense of style, a multifaceted career, and powerhouse vocals for days. But what's the secret behind her flawless makeup? Mastering the perfect cat eye.
RELATED: Sir John, the Man Behind Beyonce's #Flawless Looks, Is L'Oreal's New Makeup Artist!
To learn how to achieve the singer's smoldering look, InStyle's Fashion and Beauty Editor at Large Kahlana Barfield sat down with L'Oreal Paris's celebrity makeup artist Sir John—the man responsible for Queen B's signature beauty tricks. In the video, Sir John opts for L'Oreal's Silkissime black or brown eyeliner and begins by drawing the wing's endpoints to prevent uneven lines. He then transitions into creating the inner lash line in three simple steps.
"This works really great for Beyoncé or any performer because an elongated silhouette to the eyes makes it appear a lot larger," he says. "It gives an emotional connection to Beyoncé and her audience." Watch the video above to see Sir John's noteworthy tips.
PHOTOS: Best Beauty Buys: The Best Eye Makeup of 2015