Video: How to Get Sarah Jessica Parker's Amazingly Toned Arms

Whether you're talking about her style, her shoe-designing prowess, or her incredible physique, one thing is for sure: Sarah Jessica Parker is a knockout. And while we can only hope to one day emulate her incomparable sartorial abilities, one thing we can actually get is her killer arms.

We enlisted the help of Parker's trainer, Anna Kaiser of AKT InMotion, to give us the low down on how to tone up our biceps, shoulders, and back like SJP herself. Watch the full clip above, but be warned—this move is not for the faint of heart. But hey, anything to get us arms like the Sex and the City star, right?

And if you're in the mood for the full SJP workout, book a class at AKT for a full body session that will leave you sweating and toned. Or for those who live outside N.Y.C., buy the brand new AKT DVD to get the workout from your own home. Trust us, you won't regret it.

