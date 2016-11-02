How to Get Abs Like Gigi Hadid

Envious of Gigi Hadid's washboard abs? So are we. The model loves to rock a crop top and shows off her seriously impressive stomach in her latest Tommy Hilfiger ad campaign. One look at those photos and we knew it was time to find out her secret. As a result, we booked a session with Gotham Gym and G-Box founder Rob Piela, who has personally worked with the supermodel.

At New York City's G-Box, Piela guided me through a hardcore move to target all the major abdominal muscles and I definitely felt the burn. Start out by lying on your back with your arms above your head. Next, bring your arms up and around in a circular motion as you lift your legs into a V-position—and focus on using your abs.

If the move feels pretty easy, you can level-up by skipping the circle and just bringing up your arms and legs into a V-position and then lying back down.

Piela recommends doing 10 reps of these exercises every other day (and doing crunches on the other days). With such a simple movement, you can sculpt your abs into Gigi Hadid perfection at the gym or in the comfort of your home.

Watch the video above for the full tutorial.