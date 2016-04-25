Nail Art Know-How: Polished Pinstripe

Welcome to #ManiMonday, a video series in which we show you how to create original nail art designs from a new pro every month.

Sheryl George
Apr 25, 2016 @ 10:00 am

Add a dash of menswear-inspired elegance to your tips with these painted pinstripes. Brush on columns of peach and pastel blue for the base then use a striping brush to create ultra thin lines in navy. "The dark pinstripes makes nails and fingers look long and slender,” says N.Y.C. manicurist Gina Edwards, who created the look. Check out the step-by-step in the above video. Happy #ManiMonday!

Show Transcript

[MUSIC]

