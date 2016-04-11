Nail Art Know-How: The Broken Stripe

Welcome to #ManiMonday, a video series in which we show you how to create original nail art designs from a new pro every month.
This simple "broken line” pattern from N.Y.C. manicurist Gina Edwards makes it easy to dip your toe (er, finger) into the deep pool of nail art. “Negative space has been a huge trend on the runways,” she says. "It adds visual interest without being too over the top, it's refreshing and modern.” With this design, you accent a painted nail with two linear dashes and the result is bold, graphic and sophisticated. Check out the step-by-step in this video. Happy #ManiMonday!
