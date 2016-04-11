Nail Art Know-How: The Broken Stripe

Welcome to #ManiMonday, a video series in which we show you how to create original nail art designs from a new pro every month.

Sheryl George
Apr 11, 2016 @ 10:00 am

This simple "broken line” pattern from N.Y.C. manicurist Gina Edwards makes it easy to dip your toe (er, finger) into the deep pool of nail art. “Negative space has been a huge trend on the runways,” she says. "It adds visual interest without being too over the top, it's refreshing and modern.”  With this design, you accent a painted nail with two linear dashes and the result is bold, graphic and sophisticated. Check out the step-by-step in this video. Happy #ManiMonday! 

Show Transcript

[MUSIC]

