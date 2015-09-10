WATCH: How to Frost a Cupcake

Welcome to How To: Everything, a new step-by-step video series that InStyle’s editors have crafted for you to learn some of our favorite at-home DIY tricks. Check back every week for the latest trends in fashion, beauty, food, and lifestyle made easy.

There's no debate that cupcakes are a fun treat to snack on, but decorating the little pastries can create a giant sticky mess. Luckily we have an easy-to-follow video guide on achieving picture-worthy frosting.

For a smooth texture, remove air bubbles by waving a spatula back and forth through the glaze. Grab a dollop and instead of spreading, tap the frosting on to the top while rotating the cupcake. To achieve the perfect swirl gently twist the spatula into topping, and your friends will be so impressed with your frosting skills.

Watch the video at the top to see exactly how it's done.

