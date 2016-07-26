Here’s How to DIY a Raw Hem, According to Madewell’s Denim Expert: Video

If the closest you've come to destructing your own jeans is unintentionally tearing the knees of your skinnies after a spill on the subway stairs, then it's time to get schooled in the art of denim DIY. To master the season's perfectly undone raw hem trend, we called upon Madewell's head of design, Joyce Lee.

"We're really excited about the cropped raw hem because it gives you an opportunity to show off your favorite footwear as well as show a little skin," says Lee, who suggests making sure the hem hits approximately two inches above your ankle. Today, July 26, kicks off Madewell's Denim Every Day initiative, in which the brand will launch a new denim style or collaboration each day for the next 24 days. (First up? These inky Vans high-tops.) To prime yourself for a month of all denim everything, follow the steps below to score a perfect fringed hem. Then watch the video above to master Lee's technique.

Measure Your Jeans

Starting at the crotch, measure about 25 to 26 inches down the inseam, then use a ruler and a piece of chalk to draw a horizontal line denoting where the hem will be cut.

Sarah Balch

Use Sharp Fabric Scissors

Investing in a pair of fabric scissors will help you make a precise cut. Cut straight accross. If you'd like to increase the amount of fray, add a few short, diagonal cuts along the edges.

Rub the Hem to Create Fluff

Rub the edges of your hem together quickly to loosen up the threads. When finished, pop your jeans in the washer and dryer to fluff up the fringe.