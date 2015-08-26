VIDEO: How to Cut Jeans Into Shorts 

Welcome to How To: Everything, a new step-by-step video series that InStyle’s editors have crafted for you to learn some of our favorite at-home DIY tricks. Check back every week for the latest trends in fashion, beauty, food, and lifestyle made easy.

As much as we love to shop, the solution to tracking down a pair of your new favorite denim shorts isn’t found folded atop a perfectly coiffed store display. Instead, simply head to your closet, remove a comfortable pair of jeans, and leave matters in your own hands. And while taking the DIY approach to transforming pants into shorts sounds easy as snip, snip, snip, the process can look a bit sloppy. That’s exactly why we’ve gathered our denim expertise to craft a less-than-a-minute-long video that highlights all of the can’t-miss steps to the process. To begin, prepare by neatly folding a pair of shorts over your jeans on a clear, wide surface. Then, simply use a piece of chalk, or something that'll make clear marks, and dot the area you'll cut off using scissors.

Watch the full clip above—and prepare to brag about your newfound favorites.

