VIDEO: How to Cut a Pineapple the Easy Way

Welcome to How To: Everything, a new step-by-step video series that InStyle’s editors have crafted for you to learn some of our favorite at-home DIY tricks. Check back every week for the latest trends in fashion, beauty, food, and lifestyle made easy.

There's nothing like a fresh pineapple-infused smoothie on a hot afternoon or impressing your friends with a pineapple fried rice recipe. But cutting the tropical plant into perfect pieces can seem like a daunting task that could ultimately result in a sticky, messy kitchen.

Luckily, the next video in our How To series demonstrates the easy to follow steps that will help you chop the vibrant fruit into party-worthy slices. From trimming the skin to slicing the core, every detail is broken down to effortlessly get the job done.

Watch the above video for all the juicy details.

