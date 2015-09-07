WATCH: How to Cut a Mango Into Perfect Cubes

Welcome to How To: Everything, a new step-by-step video series that InStyle’s editors have crafted for you to learn some of our favorite at-home DIY tricks. Check back every week for the latest trends in fashion, beauty, food, and lifestyle made easy.

Ever wonder what's the secret to cutting mangos into perfect cubes? Well, our latest video in our How to Everything series reveals the secrets to chopping the juicy fruit into symmetric chunks. Following these informative yet easy steps will prepare you to start showing off your slicing skills in no time.

Remember, it's important to cut the mango in the right areas. Start by slicing both flat sides off in the long direction. Then take one piece and slice grids into the flesh. Be sure not to cut into the skin. Finally flip the skin inside out and remove the cubes from the skin. It's almost like magic.

Watch the video at the top to see exactly how it's done.

RELATED: How to Cut a Pineapple