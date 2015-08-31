VIDEO: How to Cuff a Men's Shirt 

Welcome to How To: Everything, a new step-by-step video series that InStyle’s editors have crafted for you to learn some of our favorite at-home DIY tricks. Check back every week for the latest trends in fashion, beauty, food, and lifestyle made easy.

It’s fun to take notes from the guys and pull on a pair of boyfriend jeans that’ll feel endlessly comfortable. But when it comes to wearing a men’s shirt, it’s tough to avoid replicating Tom Cruise’s pant-less look in his famous Risky Business scene. So what’s the secret? In the video above, we’ve carefully outlined the key to cuffing a shirt in all the right places. The foolproof trick behind doing so is to make sure all the sleeves' buttons are undone and then folding the shirt toward the elbow. Watch the full video above for a step-by-step tutorial on how the master the easy-to-nail skill.

