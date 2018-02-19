Watch Blake Lively's Hairstylist Create an Updo Without a Single Bobby Pin

We've all been there; you go to pull your hair up into a ponytail with the one hair tie you've packed for vacay—the one you've been wearing around your wrist all day—and just like that, it snaps. And of course, because hair ties end up in same alternate reality that socks do, that's the only one you had. But don't freak out—Blake Lively's hairstylist, Rod Ortega, just filled us in on one of the most game-changing travel hair hacks we've ever heard.

Still in that hotel room? Grab the sewing kit. Some of the best hair tools out there aren't traditional hair tools at all. Ortega says you can use thread to seamlessly secure a messy braid, or create an undone topknot in just minutes.

Watch Ortega give his trick a go, and copy it for yourself the next time you want to create a hairstyle free of bobby pins or hair ties, or maybe when you just don't have any other options.