Real-Time Beauty: Winging It

Each season, winged eyeliner pops up again and again both on the runway and the red carpet. Such as the Fall 2014 collections, when Dolce & Gabbana and Rag & Bone sent their models down the runway with this classic beauty element. "I love this look because it's a nod to old Hollywood glamour, it's super simple and chic, and it will never go out of style," says Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's beauty director.
For tips on how to create the perfect winged eyeliner (or it's more subdued little sister, the kitten eye), watch the video below. Plus, head over to 20.instyle.com to shop the products that made this look happen (including Benefit's They're Real! Push-Up Liner and Dolce & Gabbana's The Kohl Pencil).
Show Transcript
[MUSIC] Wing liner is a classic look, and we continue to see it season after season, both on the Red Carpet and the runway cuz it makes your eyes look bigger, and it gives your look some edge. If you wanna go for something a little bit more understated, you can do what we call a kitten eye. And this is when the line is extended slightly past the outer corners. Celebs like Kira Nightly have worn this look on the red carpet. Or if you want something bigger and bolder you can make the line a bit thicker or you can extend it out a bit further like Nicki Manage One of the easiest ways to achieve this look is to start with wing. You wanna make sure they're symmetrical, and then after that, you can use a coal pencil. You wanna make sure that it's sharpened, and you sketch short strokes from the inner corner of your lash line to the outer corner. If you want the polish of a liquid liner, trace over it with a liquid liner to get that sleek, shiny finish. I love this look because it's a nod to old Hollywood glamour. It's super simple and chic, and it will never go out of style. [MUSIC]