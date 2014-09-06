Real-Time Beauty: Winging It

Each season, winged eyeliner pops up again and again both on the runway and the red carpet. Such as the Fall 2014 collections, when Dolce & Gabbana and Rag & Bone sent their models down the runway with this classic beauty element. "I love this look because it's a nod to old Hollywood glamour, it's super simple and chic, and it will never go out of style," says Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's beauty director.

For tips on how to create the perfect winged eyeliner (or it's more subdued little sister, the kitten eye), watch the video below. Plus, head over to 20.instyle.com to shop the products that made this look happen (including Benefit's They're Real! Push-Up Liner and Dolce & Gabbana's The Kohl Pencil).